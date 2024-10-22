adidas Basketball Celebrates Hoosier Hysteria, Unveils Indiana University Centennial Colorway

On Friday, October 18th, adidas Basketball kicked off Indiana University’s 2024-25 basketball season at the annual Hoosier Hysteria event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This beloved event, marking the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons, was elevated with the reveal of the new Indiana University Centennial colorway, celebrating adidas’ long-standing partnership with the university.

The day began with a Homecoming Parade and culminated in exciting adidas-hosted skills competitions, including a Three-Point Contest, a Skills Challenge, and a Knockout Competition. Students were paired with men’s and women’s basketball players, embodying adidas’ “You Got This” mentality. Three lucky students won exclusive adidas x IU prize packs for their performances.

Indiana alum Tricia Whitaker emceed the event, featuring performances by the IU Cheerleaders and RedSteppers, adding to the electric atmosphere. Fans were given a sneak peek of the Indiana Centennial colorway, featuring the university’s signature maroon and white design.

The Indiana University Centennial collection will be available this fall on adidas.com, marking another milestone in Adidas’s iconic partnership with Indiana University.