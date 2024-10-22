adidas Originals Unveils Exclusive Bad Bunny & Messi Collection Celebrating Music and Sport

Today, adidas Originals announced an exciting new collaboration between global music sensation Bad Bunny and soccer icon Lionel Messi. The “Bad Bunny & Messi Collection” highlights the powerful connection between music and sport, paying tribute to the individual legacies of both stars while solidifying adidas’ role in global culture.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, has long admired Messi, often referencing the soccer legend in his music, including five mentions in his latest album. Messi, in turn, has shown his respect for the Puerto Rican artist, sharing that seven Bad Bunny tracks are featured on his pre-game playlist. The collection reflects their mutual admiration, uniting two cultural giants who have pushed boundaries in their respective fields.

The collection draws inspiration from Adidas’ heritage and features two of the brand’s iconic models—the Adidas Gazelle and the Adidas F50 cleat. The F50, a soccer cleat Messi wore throughout his illustrious career, is renowned as one of the best soccer shoes ever. Meanwhile, the Gazelle, once a staple in indoor soccer gyms, has evolved into a lifestyle footwear icon and one of Bad Bunny’s favorites.

Both models in the collection pay homage to Messi’s numerous accomplishments, particularly his status as the greatest male footballer in the world. Gold accents on the designs are inspired by the prestigious trophies Messi has won, and the “X” stripe on the heel references his famed number 10 jersey. With blue details connecting back to adidas’ heritage, the collection merges tradition and excellence. Both shoes also feature the signatures of Bad Bunny and Messi, symbolizing their partnership and shared legacies.

“Messi’s last name has become its own word, a synonym for greatness, courage and heart,” said Benito Martinez Ocasio. “Watching him play with the passion he does is a privilege. I compare the love he feels for his country and his sport to the love I feel for music and Puerto Rico. Collaborating with him is an honor that so many people dream of and I never even imagined I could achieve it. Today, I feel so grateful to be able to represent our culture with the GOAT.”

“This campaign celebrates our fans. Seeing people who follow me and support me does more than just inspire me, it makes me feel very grateful. I always try to give everything I have on the pitch, so it’s great to see that there are people who appreciate that effort and always support me, even in bad times,” said Lionel Messi. On the collaboration with Benito, he commented, “Music is connected to many aspects of my life, and Bad Bunny is an artist who is never missing from my playlist.”

In celebration of this historic collaboration, adidas is launching a campaign that pays tribute to the millions of fans who have supported Bad Bunny and Messi. The campaign’s centerpiece is a heartfelt letter, crafted from fans’ messages across social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). The letter, brought to life in a short film featuring both stars, expresses these figures’ deep impact on their fans, with Messi and Bad Bunny taking turns reading it aloud.

The Bad Bunny & Messi F50 will be available globally for 300 EUR, while the Gazelle will be sold exclusively in North and South America for 180 EUR. Fans can sign up for the collection on the Adidas CONFIRMED app starting October 21, and it will be available in stores on October 26.

This collaboration redefines the intersection of sport and music, offering a unique moment that resonates beyond soccer and entertainment.