Busta Rhymes has entered the Diddy chat. The iconic rapper urged the public to hold off on forming opinions about Sean “Diddy” Combs until the allegations and charges against him are fully resolved. During a recent interview, Busta became the latest high-profile figure to address the sexual assault allegations swirling around Combs, which have become a major point of discussion within the Hip-Hop community and beyond.

Busta went on to emphasize that premature judgment not only undermines the potential victims but also the accused, insisting that speculation and critique are unhelpful at this stage. “The one thing that we should take away from what I’m saying is everybody probably need to mind they damn business until the truth is undisputed,” Busta remarked in a conversation with Extra. “At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly for everyone involved.”

Get this, and we’re not surprised but he went on to express empathy for both sides in the situation, adding this take … “It’s unfortunate, because I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, and I’m talking about for the victims and I’m talking about for Diddy. So, I’m gonna leave it there, and I’m gonna mind my business, and hopefully everybody can find it in they hearts to keep they opinion to theyself and just know that every time you voice an opinion, you might be hurting somebody.”

Now what’s interesting Busta distanced himself from any insider knowledge about the case, he stressed the importance of prioritizing the well-being of those involved. “For the people who were there, let’s think about them first before you think about your own opinion. Put prayers up for them all,” he urged.

Similar to Method Man’s recent take, Busta also pushed back against the idea that the allegations against Diddy reflect a broader issue within Hip-Hop: “His situation is not a Hip-Hop situation,” he explained. “And I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation. I think a lot of times, people don’t realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding of outside of what you’re being told.”