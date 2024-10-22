Colman Domingo is on fire. Academy Award nominee of Rustin acclaim is poised to make his directorial debut with Scandalous, a film that delves into the passionate yet turbulent love affair between Sammy Davis Jr. and actress Kim Novak. A film about Davis Jr. is long overdo in Hollywood and for Domingo to direct is a double win for the culture.

Get this, the film will star David Jonsson and Sydney Sweeney in the lead roles, with production set to begin after Domingo and Sweeney finish shooting Season 3 of Euphoria. The project, produced by Miramax, was initially conceived before Jon Glickman became CEO of the company and had Janet Mock attached to direct with Jeremy Pope slated to play Davis. Matthew Fantaci wrote the screenplay.

Sydney Sweeney is deeply involved in the project and played a key role in piecing it together.

Here’s insight into the story of the film which recounts the real-life romance between Davis, a member of the Rat Pack, and Novak, the star of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo:

“Novak, star of Vertigo and Rat Pack member Davis Jr were at the peak of star power when they met while guests on The Steve Allen Show. They fell hard for each other, but as rumors spread, the rampant racism in America threatened to derail their careers. Novak experience the ire of Harry Cohn, the Columbia Pictures chief who had the actress under contract. Their covert affair became big news when a Chicago gossip columnist in early 1958 wrote a detailed account of their relationship, including their plans to marry. This despite their denials. Davis Jr nine days later married a Black chorus girl named Loray White.”

David Jonsson, who plays Sammy Davis Jr., brings significant momentum to the project after a string of successful performances. Jonsson’s career has been on the rise, especially after his recent role in Alien Romulus, a film that garnered him widespread attention for his portrayal in the summer blockbuster sci-fi thriller. He has been lauded as intense and gripping, establishing him as a versatile actor capable of tackling complex roles. This experience has positioned Jonsson as a strong lead for Scandalous, where he will take on the challenge of embodying the legendary entertainer Davis, whose life was often caught between public acclaim and personal struggles.

Domingo, who also stars alongside Sweeney in Euphoria, is no stranger to powerful storytelling, but Scandalous marks his first foray behind the camera. With a story that touches on fame, forbidden love, and racial tensions in mid-century America, Domingo’s directorial debut is highly anticipated and is expected to offer a fresh take on a lesser-known chapter of Davis’s life.