Eminem to Introduce President Obama at Harris Rally in Detroit

Kamala Harris and Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail this week. Tonight, Obama will be introduced by Eminem in Detroit.

According to CNN, Eminem will not perform. Instead, he will welcome Obama to Detroit at the rally for Harris. Eminem will briefly speak before introducing the 44th President of the United States.

Earlier this summer, on Eminem’s new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), he had words for MAGA member Candace Owens.

On the track “Lucifer,” Eminem raps:

And Candace O, I ain’t mad at her

I ain’t gon’ throw the fact bitch forgot she was black back at her

Laugh at her, like them crackers she’s backin’ after

Her back is turnin’, a cute MAGA hat with her brand new “White Lives Matter” shirt

Or save this MAGA dirt bag in a skirt, just opened the biggest worms on the planet Earth

Call her “Grand wizard”, clan [?] grand dragon

Like the national anthem, I won’t stand for the chant (Why?)

But I can’t diss her ’cause my plans are to get in her pants and I’ll blow my chance if I answer back to her

In 2018, Eminem released a surprise album, Kamikaze, months after his 9th studio album, Revival. “Tried not 2 overthink this 1 … enjoy,” he wrote on Twitter announcing the release.

On the first track, “The Ringer,” the Detroit rapper revealed that Donald Trump did respond to his diss on the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher: “sent the Secret Service to meet in person / To see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists.” He also says of Trump: “I empathize with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he’s deserted.”

You can hear the freestyle below.