GloRilla’s ‘GLORIOUS’ Scores Highest Opening Week for a Female Rapper in 2024

GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop artist GloRilla has achieved the biggest Billboard milestone of her career with her debut album GLORIOUS, landing at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The project opened with 69,000 album-equivalent units, doubling the numbers of her previous mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, and marking the highest debut for a female hip-hop artist in 2024.

GLORIOUS features a star-studded lineup, including Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, Bossman Dlo, Fridayy, T-Pain, Muni Long, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Chandler Moore. This debut studio album follows a string of successful singles and high-profile collaborations that have propelled GloRilla into the spotlight, including her Hot 100 hits “Yeah Glo!,” “TGIF,” and “Wanna Be,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

In addition to the album’s strong debut, GloRilla’s single “TGIF” surged to No. 1 on Rhythmic radio, adding another achievement to her growing resume.

Advertisement

Rihanna, who praised “TGIF,” has expressed interest in having GloRilla create the official anthem for her multi-million-dollar brand, Fenty. Music icon Taylor Swift also gave GloRilla a nod by sharing her new anthem “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” on social media.

The album’s visuals, directed by legendary filmmaker Benny Boom, are already making waves. In the music video for “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” GloRilla and Sexyy Red pay homage to the 2000s rap classic “Wipe Me Down,” with a special appearance by Boosie Badazz, making it a must-watch for hip-hop fans.