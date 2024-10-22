How to stream online casinos on TikTok

Tik Tok is a popular service for creating short videos. The resource administration sets strict requirements for users who stream online casinos at Tik Tok. This scheme is often used in traffic arbitrage, so it has become more difficult to avoid blocking. If you are planning to stream an online casino game at Tik Tok, you need to take into account some rules.

Is it relevant to stream casinos on TikTok now?

Users started streaming online casino games back in 2020. At that time, users boasted that they could stream casinos without being banned. The competition at that time was minimal, and the profit was quite high. Nowadays, most newcomers try to broadcast, but the TikTok administration has developed stricter algorithms.

Some broadcasts gathered several hundred thousand people, but now everything has changed. Users are streaming much less because they are afraid that their account may be blocked.

Streaming continues to be the main source of traffic to online gambling. TikTok is a resource where you can find any audience. A few years ago, it was believed that only schoolchildren were using it, but this information has long been untrue. The service is used by a sufficient number of solvent audiences.

Streaming online casinos on TikTok is a great way to attract a warm audience. During the broadcasts, streamers show that not all casinos deceive customers. During the stream, some users managed to win, which attracted even more gamers. Some streamers even highlight bonuses from sites like Richard Casino no deposit bonus to draw significant interest. Streaming is most often watched by people who are really interested in winning big. Most people watch live and emotional broadcasts where everything is realistic.

Gaming operators cooperate with streamers on RevShare rather than CPA. This is due to the fact that gambling clubs are interested in getting a ‘warm’ audience for a long time, rather than casual users who do not plan to make a deposit. To avoid problems in the future, you should discuss this issue with online casino managers.

Streaming is a free source of traffic for gambling clubs. However, in this case, you cannot do without monetary investments. Money is needed for:

promotion

scaling;

automation.

Stages of preparation for online casino broadcasts on TikTok

An online casino stream in Tik Tok is a full-fledged advertising campaign. The process of preparing a stream should be approached with responsibility. You need to take into account certain rules in order to make the broadcasts profitable and not have your account blocked by the administration.

Choose a GEO

At the stage of choosing a CEO for broadcasting, there is one thing that everyone is afraid of. First of all, you need to take into account the language barrier. Some people are not interested in watching broadcasts in Russian or broken English. However, if Tik Tok’s algorithms work well, your broadcasts can be included in the recommendations even for the ‘bourgeois’ Internet.

The emotions and gameplay do not require translation. The language of broadcasting is not a reason to refuse profitable gambling GEOs. When it comes to offers, you can choose any option. Some streamers prefer exclusive options, but you need to agree on the source of traffic beforehand.

Preparation of accounts

Experts identify several popular options:

self-registration;

buying an account;

renting an account.

Professional streamers do not recommend purchasing accounts, as this can lead to unpleasant surprises (a large number of bots among subscribers). Another negative aspect is the change of email or phone number. This is always excessive attention from the administration.

All accounts should be prepared for posting online gambling videos. Start watching videos about gambling and betting on a regular basis. This will help the algorithms determine what interests you. At the next stage, you can launch several thematic videos. Experts recommend choosing a theme that is close to the casino, such as poker or bingo.

Attracting subscribers

Live broadcasts in Tik Tok are not available to everyone, but only to owners of accounts with 1000 subscribers or more. There are only 2 ways to attract subscribers – simple, but not always effective, and complex, but working.

The first option involves the automatic promotion of new users. However, you need to keep in mind that Tik Tok algorithms quickly detect such a cheat, so you need to do everything slowly and carefully. When using this method, you should not forget about naturalness. The most popular cheat services include: SMMLaba and TMSmm.

The second option is oiling and massaging. However, these methods should not be abused either. The most effective way is to try to get into the recommendations by regularly adding new videos. However, this method takes a lot of time and is not always effective. Professionals recommend using both methods in parallel.

Warming up your account

This is an important path that every user goes through from stream to landing page. At this stage, you should think carefully about the following points:

Where the advertising link will be placed. Professionals recommend adding links to the profile description and pinned comments under the stream. To avoid being blocked, streamers should use special services to shorten the link. What will act as pre-linking. If you ‘pour’ traffic directly from Tik Tok, this is a direct way to get your account banned. How to ‘heat up’ the interest of users and increase the audience. Try to constantly expand your audience, as this will affect your income.

These are the most important points to consider at this stage. If you do everything right, you will soon see the first results.

Announce the first stream

You don’t need to announce your broadcasts, as your subscribers will receive a notification when you start streaming. However, it is better to warn users in advance, but without mentioning online casinos. Mentioning a gambling portal will result in a ban before the stream starts. This will help to form an audience of interested viewers and increase the number of potential registrations.

How to stream online casinos on TikTok

Some streamers think that it is enough to just start broadcasting and start earning money right away. In fact, you also need to know how to stream online casinos, as this industry has many peculiarities. If the stream does not interest subscribers, they will quickly disperse. At the same time, you should try to interest users in registering at the casino and playing a little.

The quality of shooting

It is not a good idea to broadcast live from an old phone. Professionals recommend making sure that you are clearly visible and audible. You don’t need to buy expensive equipment, but the video should be available in a normal resolution. For beginners, it’s enough to buy a medium-priced video camera.

You also need to make sure that there are no other sounds or pets in the video. Video quality affects future conversion.

Developing a USP

The USP in marketing is a unique selling proposition. Streamers should think about how they will attract their subscribers. There should be some kind of motivation for gamers in streams. Online casinos often work well with broadcasts:

Bonuses for new gamers. Streamers often use the welcome bonuses technique to avoid spending money on the game. This is one of the most common approaches in streams. Emotions from winning. This method works well in gambling creatives. The effect is increased several times in live streaming. Online casino reliability. Here, streamers should show that the casino really pays out money. They also need to show that it is possible to withdraw money to a card.

On popular Tik Tok streams, you can often see free spins and other types of bonuses.

Start a stream

Mount your video camera or phone on a special holder and start streaming. You do not need to restrain your emotions during the broadcast, as subscribers like naturalness above all. However, you shouldn’t smoke in the frame, as TikTok doesn’t like it.

Followers are always attracted to emotions, especially positive ones. Streamers should convey to viewers that casinos are a great way to have fun and make money. People involved in traffic arbitrage must be excellent actors. Subscribers must trust you, as the number of leads and ROI depend on it.

The stream shouldn’t be too long, because not all subscribers can stand even 15 minutes. Casual viewers can usually only stand for a few minutes. For the first time, a 30-minute broadcast is enough.

Minimising the risk of being banned during a stream

Some arbitrage specialists believe that streaming can drive traffic to casinos without bans. Immediately after the appearance of TikTok, this was the case. However, gradually, TikTok started to change its algorithms, which can lead to account blocking for online casino streaming. Experts highlight several tips that will help to avoid account banning on TikTok.

Warm up your account properly

Experts recommend warming up accounts not only on Facebook but also on Tik Tok. There are several ways to warm up your account. Different types of accounts do this in different ways to trick the algorithms. You can find out about typical situations when TikTok gives a ban for streaming in the table below:

Situation Reason for the Ban Anti-ban The account is empty (the content has hardly been published) TikTok algorithms monitor new accounts and check all content Try to add neutral videos to your account. Start streaming casinos only after your account is warmed up. Rented account (content is already available) Abrupt change of account theme (algorithms do not like this) Do not rush to record online casino streams. The theme should be changed gradually to make everything look as natural as possible. Account with fake followers First, the algorithms detected a large number of fake subscribers, and then online casino streams In the case of streams, you need to ‘spin’ subscribers only at the beginning of promotion. Try to use only ‘white’ methods of promotion.

Some arbitrage specialists face atypical situations when subscribers or competitors simply throw strikes. Subscribers often file complaints for abrupt changes in content on a channel. In this case, nothing can be done, so you shouldn’t change the channel’s topic too quickly.

Not all offers are useful

TikTok algorithms do not like casinos and gambling. Most of all, TikTok does not like gaming portals where there is no verification procedure. It considers such sites to be illegal, which will lead to account blocking.

Try to stream casinos licensed by international regulators. Professional online casino streamers recommend not to voice the name of the gaming operator at all.