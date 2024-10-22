Jaylen Brown Hosts Star-Studded Birthday Bash and Celtics Season Kickoff Party

Last night, NBA Finals MVP and Celtics star Jaylen Brown celebrated his birthday with an epic season kickoff party, bringing together top names from music, entertainment, and sports. Held at Boston’s premier skyline venue, The State Room, the event marked the highly anticipated start of the Celtics’ 2024/25 season.

The party featured electric performances, with music duo SuperSmashBroz setting the tone and guest DJ Metro Boomin delivering high-energy mixes. The live performances were a highlight, with Lloyd, FERG, Kodak Black, and Lil Baby taking the stage. Jaylen even joined FERG for a special performance of their hit single, “Just Do It.”

Kodak Black surprised Jaylen with a lavish birthday gift—a set of 20 custom Cartier glasses and a Goyard bag—adding a personal touch to the celebration.

The exclusive event was packed with star power, including appearances from Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Coach Joe Mazzulla, and leadership like Brad Stevens and Wyc Grousbeck. Other notable guests included Bryson Tiller, Desi Banks, and 19Keys.

Guests also got a first look at Jaylen’s debut sneaker brand, 741, alongside handcrafted mocktails at a HapBee wellness bar, adding to the night’s unique flair.