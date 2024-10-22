This is big. Way big. LeBron James and his son Bronny James are on the verge of making history as the first father-son duo to play together in a regular-season NBA game. The Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena could mark this monumental occasion.

As you can imagine the stars will be out but among the attendees will be baseball royalty, as Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., plan to be there to witness the Jameses follow in their footsteps.

Appearing on The Road to Cooperstown podcast, Griffey Jr. recalled the moment in 1990 when he and his father made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play in a Major League Baseball game together as members of the Seattle Mariners. Now, he’s excited to see history made in another sport.

“First father and son to play baseball, now first father and son to play basketball. So it’s a big deal for my dad and I to be there,” Griffey Jr. shared with host Jon Paul Morosi. “We made history, now we get to watch history. So that’s what’s going to be cool about it.”

As you may expect, Bronny James expressed his excitement upon learning that the Griffeys would be present at the game. Though he remains unsure if Lakers head coach JJ Redick will play him in his potential NBA debut, he reflected on what it means to be part of such a historic moment.

“That’s going to be insane,” Bronny said. “Only two families to do it, so I mean, it’s going to be a crazy experience—especially with what they’ve done.”

Get this, while Bronny may have overlooked hockey legend Gordie Howe, who played alongside his two sons, Mark and Marty, in NHL games, his anticipation remains high. The feat Bronny and his father are chasing has only been accomplished by a select few, making the moment even more significant.

Now this won’t be the very first time the father son NBA duo will play together. Earlier this October, LeBron and Bronny shared the court for the first time in a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. During the second quarter, they took the floor together, a precursor to what could be a historic regular-season appearance. After the game, LeBron reflected on the profound impact of sharing the court with his son.

“For someone who didn’t have a dad growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids, then ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think it’s one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for,” LeBron said.