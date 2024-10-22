We live in some strange times. Marlon Wayans recently opened up about his initial struggles with accepting his child’s decision to transition, revealing that he even attempted to prevent it by trying to hypnotize them.

It all went down in an interview with Neal Brennan, where the comedian candidly discussed his journey of understanding and coming to terms with his child Kai’s transition.

Understandably, Wayans bravely admitted that it was a challenging process for him as a parent, as he wrestled with his own expectations. “This was happening when they were 22, 23, and for me… you’re trying to hold on, and you want this thing in your head, you want normalcy… grandchildren… but yo, it’s not on me, and like, this is their life, they should be happy,” he said. “And if they want to do this or change this or whatever they want to do… it’s not on me to punch down on my child. So, I’m gonna love my child. Period.”

Get this, when Brennan asked if Wayans had actively tried to stop his child from transitioning, Marlon responded, “Oh, of course.” He then humorously admitted, “I tried to hypnotize that bih,” laughing as he recalled his failed attempt. “I was like, ‘No, wait, hold on, wait—’ And I protested against it. I don’t say that with pride. I look back on those actions, and I’m ashamed. I was embarrassed when I was forced to look in the mirror, and it only took me a week. I will say that I got to a beautiful place of acceptance, and I pray for a lot of parents, family members, and people in general. It’s not on us to judge anybody like, hey man, life yo life.”

Brennan pressed further, as he should have when asking what Wayans’ plan was if hypnosis didn’t work. The comedian confessed that he resorted to “imposing sanctions,” joking that he tried to “take away allowance,” though this too proved ineffective.

What’s more, Wayans also reflected on how his relationship with Kai evolved as they transitioned, emphasizing his commitment to loving his child unconditionally, but with one humorous caveat: “I’m a father first, I’m a comedian second, and those two clash.”

“I told my child, ‘I’ma have my jokes, ni**a… and they know my heart, and they trust that I’ma tell a great story, and I can’t wait for people to see it,” Wayans concluded, underscoring both his acceptance and his sense of humor about the situation.