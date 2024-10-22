Megan Thee Stallion Honored with 2024 genLOVE Award for Philanthropy

On Monday evening (October 21), Megan Thee Stallion was presented with the 2024 genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy at the 18th Annual Golden Heart Awards in New York City. Anna Wintour and Michael Kors, chairs of God’s Love We Deliver, a nonprofit providing medically tailored meals to individuals living with severe illness, organized the prestigious event.

Megan was honored for her impactful work through the Pete and Thomas Foundation, which she launched in 2022. The foundation has made significant contributions, including distributing generators and supplies for senior citizens during hurricane relief efforts and covering layaway balances for families to provide toys and necessities during the holidays.

Additionally, the foundation has provided Mother’s Day care packages for survivors of domestic violence and formerly incarcerated women, as well as offering grants for young women to organize community mental health and wellness events.

God’s Love We Deliver also recognized Megan’s advocacy for women’s rights, mental health, and equality.