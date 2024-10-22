New York Liberty Celebrate WNBA Championship Victory on ‘GMA’

The New York Liberty celebrated their historic WNBA championship win during a special “Good Morning America” appearance in Times Square this morning. The team clinched their first title by defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling Game 5 of the series, marking a monumental moment in franchise history.

Forward Jonquel Jones expressed her excitement: “To feel the energy of the stadium and our fans, and then to be able to win…it was an amazing experience. This is my fourth WNBA Finals, and finally, I get to win it and do it with these amazing ladies for the city.”

Sabrina Ionescu shared her thoughts on the team’s journey, saying, “To see how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time—doing this for each other and for the organization that has believed in us since the beginning. You can’t really put it into words. It feels amazing.” Reflecting on the pivotal shot she made that extended the series, Ionescu added, “I’m really glad it went in because all I’ve been saying is I want to make sure that shot counts, and winning has just made that shot count.”

Brianna Stewart, who played a crucial role in the championship victory, emphasized the importance of teamwork and trust. “I just know my team had my back. Whether it was in Game 1 or missing two shots earlier, it was just a moment, an opportunity that I couldn’t let pass by. When your team trusts and believes in you, it gives you even more confidence.”