Today, Oakley and Damian Lillard announce the next iteration of their partnership, the Damian Lillard Signature Series Latch Panel, featuring a bold design that embodies Dame’s dual passions in basketball and music. In conjunction with this release, Damian has crafted an original track as Dame D.O.L.L.A., exploring themes of sport, music, and community.

The Damian Lillard Signature Series Latch Panel features a full-rim, gray-ink frame crafted from lightweight yet durable BiO-Matter, with the eyewear’s monochromatic design enhanced with gunmetal deco plates and debossed satin chrome ellipse logos. These elements evoke the sleek silver of a retro microphone and the glossy allure of a vinyl record, capturing the essence of Dame’s dynamic career on the court and in the studio.

The studio-ready eyewear features a three-point fit, adjustable nose pads, and removable glare-blocking side shields that reveal a convenient Latch mechanism to clip the frame securely to clothing. Powered by Prizm™ Lens Technology, the lenses enhance color and contrast, and boast a distinctive Dame D.O.L.L.A. etch at the top center.

