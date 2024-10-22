Shakira Unveils 2025 North American Dates for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour

image002 (1)

Global superstar Shakira has announced an exciting lineup of stadium and arena dates for her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, produced by Live Nation. Due to overwhelming fan demand and enhancements in production, the North American leg originally set for 2024 has been rescheduled to spring 2025, with several venues upgraded to stadiums.

The tour kicks off on May 13, 2025, in Charlotte, NC, at Bank of America Stadium. Fans can expect spectacular performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, along with stops in Toronto, ON, Boston, MA, Miami, FL, and Las Vegas, NV, concluding on June 30 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. Known for her electrifying shows, Shakira will perform tracks from her latest album alongside her iconic hits.

TICKETS: Fans can register for an Artist Presale at Shakira.com until October 22 at 11:59 PM ET. Additional presales will occur throughout the week, with general ticket sales starting on October 25 at 12 PM local time.

CITI PRESALE: Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from October 23 at 12 PM until October 24 at 11:59 PM through the Citi Entertainment program. For details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP Packages are also available, offering premium tickets, meet and greets, autographed items, and exclusive merchandise.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour celebrates empowerment and resilience, inspired by her latest album. After a record-breaking Latin America leg, where 18 stadium shows sold out in under two hours, Shakira is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for her North American fans.