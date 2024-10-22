PUMA Hoops and LaMelo Ball have just announced the latest colorway of the MB.04 line: 1Love. Inspired by LaMelo’s otherworldly style of play, the MB.04 1Love takes basketball shoes to new heights, blending performance with a unique, intergalactic aesthetic.
The bold, acidic color scheme of the MB.04 1Love reflects Melo’s personal style and his love for the game. Additional product details include:
- A supportive double-layered mesh upper for added comfort and TPU support in the forefoot for stability
- Compression-molded EVA foam for superior responsiveness and cushioning while maintaining a lightweight profile
- An alien tentacle-inspired 5D printed upper, incorporating hidden Melo phrases like “1 OF ONE” and “RARE”
- An outsole that showcases a hovering spaceship, “NOT FROM HERE” and “RARE” wording, and flames at the heel, further emphasizing the collection’s out-of-this-world theme
Accompanying the basketball shoe, the 1Love collection includes a range of apparel pieces that reflect LaMelo Ball’s unique personality and his commitment to pushing boundaries both on and off the court.
Retailing for $50-125, the MB.04 1Love will be available starting October 25th at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA.com, and the PUMA Flagship store.