SZA is expanding her career into acting, as she should and during a recent interview, she shared a memorable moment from her time on set. The New Jersey singer recalled an amusing exchange with comedian Katt Williams, who is also part of the same film project, where he jokingly told her she was “mentally ill.”

The funny tidbit was revealed in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar alongside Kendrick Lamar, the “20 Somethings” singer opened up about her first experience filming a movie. “We shot a movie last night. I’ve never shot a movie before, so I was freaking out,” SZA explained. “It’s a lot of being scared to be myself. I’m either gonna pretend it never happened or not show up to the premiere.”

While discussing her memorable experience, SZA mentioned her encounter with Williams on set, sharing that she didn’t take his comment negatively. “I met Katt Williams [on set]. He told me I was mentally ill, like, as a compliment,” she said. “He was like, ‘Sa, I believe you might have some mental—’ And I was like, ‘Illness?’ And he was like, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Oh, welcome.’”

Get this, from there, the conversation shifted toward deeper topics, with SZA asking Kendrick Lamar about his own mental health. The two artists reflected on childhood, spirituality, and personal growth.

“I think it’s going back to my inner child, right? I was trying to understand myself, trying to find people I could relate to. How to identify myself outside myself. It sounds crazy to a lot of people,” Lamar shared. “I really can see myself out of my body. When I do that, I have no judgment toward it. It’s too many eyes on me to not remove myself. That shit is scary to anybody else.”

When it comes to the film SZA mentioned, it is likely the upcoming Lawrence Lamont-directed project, set to release on January 24, 2025. Written by Syreeta Singleton and produced by Issa Rae’s Hoorae, the R-rated comedy boasts a star-studded cast, including Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, and Amin Joseph. A title for the movie has not yet been announced.