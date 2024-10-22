Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer/songwriter and boundary-breaker Tiwa Savage today releases “Forgiveness” on EMPIRE. This will be her first song since starring in and executive producing the feature film “Water & Garri,” performing the King Charles’ coronation concert, collaborating with Beyoncé, Brandy, Nas, and Diane Warren, among others. The record is the first taste of an upcoming 2025 full-length, her first since 2020’s Celia.

Known for her critically acclaimed blend of afrobeats, R&B, afropop, pop and hip-hop, “Forgiveness” features a reggae-beat tinged with RnB and accentuated with Savage’s incredible multi-pitched singing. Co-written by Muni Long and 2023’s Songwriter-of-the-Year Grammy winner Theron Thomas, the record continues Savage’s constant exploration of new sounds.

Savage has earned more than half a billion streams and is the most followed African female on social media. Admired by critics, artists and fans, Savage has recorded with musicians such as Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Christ Martin of Coldplay, Wizkid, Chaka Khan, Kelly Clarkson, Andrea Bocelli, and more. Savage has written songs for international musicians like Beyonce, Babyface, Kat Deluna, Monica, Fantasia and more. She has been on the cover of magazines like Billboard, Allure and Glamour.

Advertisement