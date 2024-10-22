Making yet another major move, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist, creator, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and one of the most influential music producers of all-time Timbaland has announced an official partnership with leading AI music creation tool Suno. After months of being a top user of the platform, he has formalized his involvement as a strategic advisor to push forward creative strategy and inspire a new generation of artists to innovate and create.

To kick off the collaboration, Timbaland is previewing his latest single, “Love Again,” exclusively on the platform, and inviting the community to participate in a remix contest, which opens in 24 hours:

Link to the contest HERE

The remix contest will include feedback and judging from Timbaland himself, with over $100K in prizes for winning remixes, along with the opportunity to have Timbaland release the top two remixes of “Love Again” on DSPs.

Timbaland’s collaboration with Suno underscores his commitment to shaping the future of music while fostering the next generation of creators. This partnership aligns with Suno’s mission to invite musicians—whether seasoned professionals or those just beginning their journey—to experiment, collaborate, and create groundbreaking music together.

In the debut episode of Suno’s new video series, MUSE, Timbaland offers an inside look into how the platform is helping him rediscover the purity of creativity, and how he’s using Suno’s innovative tools to redefine his approach to music production.

“When I heard what Suno was doing, I was immediately curious,” said Timbaland. “After witnessing the potential, I knew I had to be a part of it. By combining forces, we have a unique opportunity to make new technologies work for the artist community and not the other way around. We’re seizing that opportunity, and we’re going to open up the floodgates for generations of artists to flourish on this new frontier. I’m excited and grateful to Suno for this opportunity.”

Taking an active role, the producer will support Suno with day-to-day product development and strategic creative direction in order to ensure new generative music tools will meet the needs of both established and emerging artists. This partnership places Timbaland on the ground floor of what has all the makings of the next music industry revolution.

“It’s an honor to work with a legend like Timbaland. At Suno, we’re really excited about exploring new ways for fans to engage with their favorite artists. With Timbaland’s guidance, we’re helping musicians create music at the speed of their ideas — whether they’re just starting out or already selling out stadiums. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead!”said Mikey Shulman, CEO of Suno.