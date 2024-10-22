Trump Says Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sought Out His Phone Number After Assassination Attempt

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a soft spot for former President Donald Trump. Trump appeared on the Six Feet Under podcast with wrestlers Mark “The Undertaker” Calaway and Glenn “Kane” Jacobs and talked about a bevy of topics, one of which was The Rock wanting to check in on his health after this past summer’s assassination attempt.

“You know, [The Rock] was great. I never thought he liked me. And I felt badly, because I think he’s a terrific guy. Then [UFC President] Dana White said, when I was shot — I was shot to the ear, you may have heard about it… Rock called Dana and said, ‘I want to have his number. I want to have his number. What he did is sort of incredible.’ He considered it bravery. To me I considered it, ‘What’s going on here?’ But it was very nice actually, The Rock. You might mention that I said that.” – Donald Trump

You can hear it from Trump below.