Trump Says Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sought Out His Phone Number After Assassination Attempt

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a soft spot for former President Donald Trump. Trump appeared on the Six Feet Under podcast with wrestlers Mark “The Undertaker” Calaway and Glenn “Kane” Jacobs and talked about a bevy of topics, one of which was The Rock wanting to check in on his health after this past summer’s assassination attempt.
You can hear it from Trump below.
The Rock reached out to Dana White to get Donald Trump’s number after Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler, PA a few months ago.— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 21, 2024
Trump states that Rock considered what he did is “sort of incredible…he considered it bravery.” pic.twitter.com/1XfN5HGRbr