Tyler, the Creator Releases New Single and Video “NOID”

Tyler, the Creator, is giving his latest peek into Chromakopia by releasing the “Noid” single and video. The release comes one week ahead of the album’s release on Monday, Oct. 28.

“Noid” is the first official single from the album. It brings the harsh realities of fame and celebrity to both the single and video, where passersby continue to infiltrate Tyler’s creative space. Joining Tyler, the Creator, in the video is The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who presents a transitioning iPhone to a gun. Additionally, Frank Ocean can be heard in the single’s opening.

You can see the full video above.

Welcome to Tyler, the Creator SZN. The superstar rapper previously dropped off a teaser, scored by the single “ST. CHROMA,” hinting at the future release of the album Chromakopia.

The video delivers the energy of a music video. A marching soldier treks through plains with an army of suited men behind him as Tyler’s whispering bars carry the energy. You can see the men march into a Chromakopia shipping container, which eventually explodes below.