Hip-hop legend 50 Cent recently weighed in yet again on the Drake Kendrick beef. The G-Unit honcho turned Hollywood powerhouse offered reassurance to Drake after the feud’s conclusion. In a candid interview with Billboard, 50 Cent shared the advice he gave to Drizzy, telling him he hadn’t “lost” anything, despite what public opinion might suggest.

“I was telling him, it’s not him. I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you,” 50 Cent said when discussing what he believes Drake’s next move should be. “Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real sht, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well, what did you lose? What exactly did he lose, if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a motherf*king thing, man.’”

The “In Da Club” rapper went on to dish that the rivalry was ultimately beneficial for the genre, pushing both artists to release high-quality music. “The resistance will make you feel like your material isn’t good. Then you gotta figure out how to keep pushing, how to keep creating—because that’s what it feels like to you at the moment. That sh*t was good for Hip-Hop. It made both of them create quality material faster,” he added.

Advertisement

What ya’ll think, does 50 have a point?