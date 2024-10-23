In some good news for A$AP Rocky, he has been granted a postponement for his upcoming trial related to a 2021 shooting incident.

The delay was unsurprisingly approved by Judge Mark Arnold during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, October 22, following a request made by Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina. The trial, initially scheduled for November 12, conflicted with the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Thailand on November 22, prompting the request for a rescheduled date.

When speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Tacopina, who also formerly represented Trump, explained the situation, saying, “If [the judge] said no, you know, Rocky would be here on November 12, obviously. I’d be here. But he was very accommodating.”

The criminal trial stems from two felony assault charges against A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, for allegedly firing a semi-automatic firearm at former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli during a 2021 altercation. The incident reportedly occurred after tensions rose between the two over financial support Rocky allegedly failed to provide to a member of the A$AP Mob’s family. Relli claims he arranged a meeting with Rocky to resolve the dispute, but the rapper arrived with a group of men and threatened Relli’s life, pointing a gun at him. Relli also alleges that Rocky fired four shots, one of which struck him in the hand. Surveillance footage from the scene reportedly shows Rocky holding a firearm, and two gunshots can be heard in the video.

Get this, in addition to the criminal charges, Relli has filed a defamation lawsuit against both A$AP Rocky and Joe Tacopina, claiming they publicly labeled him a liar in the media.

ICYMI, A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial readiness hearing is now set for December 30, with the actual trial scheduled to begin on January 21, 2025. If convicted, Rocky could face up to 24 years in prison.