Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her lover. On Instagram, she shared images of Kenneth Petty and penned a touching message to him about their romance.

“24 years after we first met. Love at first sight. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for catching me…every single time. Thank you for our little BFF,” she wrote. “Happy 5th Anniversary.”

You can see the post below.

