Busta Rhymes was caught up with by Extra TV who inquired about his opinions on his collaborator Diddy’s current legal issues. In a pointed response, Rhymes believes opinions should be reserved until justice is served.

“I also would like for everyone to be mindful on the thirst, urgency, and need to speak on the situation,” Rhymes said. “I think a lot of times people don’t realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things you have no understanding of but what you are being told.

“We kind of confused ourselves, prematurely pass judgment, and we not realizing how we can directly and indirectly affect everyone involved with our unwarranted opinions. With that being said, I’m going to reserve my opinions, wish the best for everyone involved, and we should take away that everyone should mind their damn business.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, for the victims and for Diddy.”