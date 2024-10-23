There is no secret that Cardi B and Offset have had their share of public blow ups, but a recently deleted assortment of tweets from Cardi B suggests that there’s a lot more tension between the two rappers than just an estranged couple who just can’t seem to agree on anything.

After Cardi’s recent run-in with Child Protective Services, in which an alleged prank caller called the agency to file a complaint against the rapper and how she cares for her three children. This prompted the agency to make a 11pm visit to the “Bodak Yellow” star’s residence and rightfully Cardi blew up on the unknown perpetrators on social media.

“So I wanna make this very f—ing clear, and I can’t even breathe right now,” she said in the video, captured by fans and shared on social media. “Motherf—ers have taken s— too f—ing far when you mess with my f—ing kids.”

Just a day later, Cardi put her estranged husband Offset in the crosshairs of one her social media rants and this time, it doesn’t seem like there’s any intent on coming back from it. Cardi wanted to make it clear that she has nothing positive to say about the Migos member and even hinted towards wishing him death.

“Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she asserted. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b*tches be so [thirsty] to have him.”

However, even in the heat of her insults and obvious hate, Cardi assured other X users that Offset was not the one who called CPS on her and that she was emphatically sure that he was in no way involved. Nevertheless, this did not keep Cardi from wishing the worst on the father of her three children.