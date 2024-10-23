Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike Announce Co-Headlining ‘Still Talkin That Sh*t’ Tour

Today, comedy icon Dave Chappelle and rap legend Killer Mike announced their joint 2024 tour, blending humor and hip-hop in a unique experience. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will cover seven cities, beginning November 15 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Stops include major cities like Atlanta, Boston, and New York before concluding on November 24 at Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, CA.

This groundbreaking collaboration between Chappelle and Killer Mike with the Mighty Midnight Revival offers a fusion of comedy and music in one unforgettable show. Each night, both artists will share the stage for a joint set, giving fans a one-of-a-kind live experience.

Tickets for all tour dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, October 25, at 12 PM local time.

2024 Tour Dates:

Fri Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sun Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 18 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Wed Nov 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 21 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Nov 24 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater

Upon arrival, attendees’ devices, including phones and smartwatches, will be secured in Yondr pouches and accessed only in designated phone-use areas. This measure aims to enhance the live experience for all attendees.

Chappelle’s team, Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., reserves all rights to the content performed during the tour. Any unauthorized use or distribution of materials will face legal action.