Disney-ESPN’s Andscape Unveils Trailer for ‘The Honorable Shyne’ Documentary

Andscape, Disney-ESPN’s platform focused on Black culture, debuted The Honorable Shyne’s trailer. The new documentary feature will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Nov.18th.

The documentary, directed by Marcus A. Clarke, chronicles the remarkable life of Moses “Shyne” Barrow, a Grammy Award-winning musician who transitioned from rap stardom to political leadership.

Shyne’s rise in the late 1990s was abruptly halted when he was convicted in a high-profile New York nightclub shooting involving rap mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs. While Combs was acquitted, Shyne was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2001. After his release, Shyne returned to his native Belize and pivoted from music to politics, ultimately becoming the Leader of the Opposition Party.

The film showcases Shyne’s journey of redemption and transformation, providing an intimate look at his evolution from an incarcerated rapper to a leader working to create a brighter future for Belize.

Produced by Jason Perez, The Honorable Shyne features executive producers Dwayne Bray, Talitha Watkins, and others, with co-executive producers David Dennis Jr. and Justin Tinsley. The documentary promises an inspiring narrative of resilience and purpose.

The Honorable Shyne premieres on Hulu on Nov. 18th.