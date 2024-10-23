Drake’s 38th birthday is just around the corner and the Canadian rapper is celebrating by treating fans to a free slider at Dave’s Hot Chicken, a fast-growing restaurant chain in which he’s an investor.

Smart marketing, much?

What’s more, Drake’s decision to offer free chicken may be due to backing a business he believes in. Dave’s Hot Chicken started in 2017 as a late-night pop-up in a Los Angeles parking lot, launched by a couple of friends. Since then, it has grown rapidly, with over 200 locations across the United States.

The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, but there’s a catch. The free slider must be redeemed in-store via the restaurant’s app—so delivery apps like DoorDash won’t get you the freebie.

South Florida already boasts two Dave’s Hot Chicken spots, one in Pembroke Pines and a new location in Aventura, with Wynwood rumored to be next.

Get this, Drake spoke about his involvement with the brand, saying, “I tried the food and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity.”

As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken. Their spicy tenders are fried to crispy perfection and come in a range of heat levels, from mild to the extreme “Reaper.” For the Reaper, customers need to be at least 18 and sign a waiver due to its intensity.

Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken, believes that the fiery food will keep people coming back. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members, and investors, like Drake, that ensures we’ll continue to blow people’s minds,” Phelps said.

So, if you’re near a Dave’s Hot Chicken on Drake’s birthday, head in for a spicy treat on him.