Elon Musk Calls Eminem a ‘Diddy Party Participant’ for Supporting VP Kamala Harris

Elon Musk isn’t happy that Eminem is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the election. With news breaking of Slim Shady introducing former president Barack Obama at a Detroit rally, Musk would levy a wild allegation on Em’s name.

Seeing the message, Musk wrote in regards to Eminem: “Yet another Diddy party participant.”

Elon Musk calls Eminem "yet another Diddy party participant" after it was revealed that he will introduce Obama at Kamala Harris' upcoming rally pic.twitter.com/vV2OnoRiiN — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 22, 2024

As far as the accusations, it’s highly unlikely Eminem was at any Diddy “freak off.” Eminem took some very vicious shots at Diddy on his new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition, where Em recruits Shady Records’ Westside Boogie and Grip while he delves into Hip Hop’s most reputed unsolved murders and he pulls no punches about who the culprit is.

On “Fuel” Shady goes in on the troubled mogul, rapping, “So who’ll be picked next, whose name gonna be next up? / Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effect of Tupac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose clock should I clean next? Puff’s? / ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’ll have been?!?”

The original version of Fuel featured J.Cole’s artist JID, who, among other things, criticized Diddy for the infamous Cassie video.

The Bad Boy founder always denied any involvement in the shooting deaths of either Big or ‘Pac and there’s no evidence that he will be subpoenaed in Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ ongoing murder trial in Vegas.

