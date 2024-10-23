Flau’jae Drops Fire Freestyle on “Million Dollar Baby” Beat

Flau’jae delivers an electrifying freestyle over Tommy Richman’s hit track “Million Dollar Baby,” showcasing her infectious flow. Her hard-hitting bars take center stage, proving once again why she’s a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. Fans are buzzing as Flau’jae’s effortless lyrical mastery continues to impress, making this must-hear.

Previously, fast-rising Flauge Entertainment/ROC Nation distribution Hip Hop recording artist, lyricist, songwriter, and NCAA women’s basketball champion Flau’jae continued serving heat off her summer 2024 debut EP “Best of Both Worlds,” with the music video premiere for her scorching collaborative single “Came Out A Beast,” featuring multi-platinum legend Lil Wayne.

Flau’jae, with her skillfully honed and proven pen game on full display, trades bars with Lil Wayne over the Dolla Baby-produced track as effortlessly as she collects wins on the court. Directed by Terrius Mykel, the energy-packed music video brilliantly captures the on-go lyrical synergy between both her and Lil Wayne on the track and on the video set. “Working with Lil Wayne on the ‘Came Out A Beast’ video was a dream come true.” Says Flau’jae. “He’s a legend in the game, and being able to collaborate with him on this track was surreal. The energy on set was incredible, and we both brought that fire to the video. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

With volleying scenes of her making plays as a musician and an athlete, the video gives a courtside view of Flau’Jae in the game of achieving in music and sports while ignoring detractors as she continues along her path to legendary greatness.