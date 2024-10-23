GloRilla Goes Viral on TikTok with Latest Hits “I LUV HER” and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Rapper GloRilla is lighting up TikTok once again with her newest singles, “I LUV HER” featuring T-Pain and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” featuring Sexyy Red, which have quickly gained traction on the platform.

Released on October 11, “I LUV HER” has already inspired nearly 76,000 videos from creators, rising to #18 on TikTok’s Viral 50 chart. A standout trend involves users employing the CapCut app to overlay lyrics onto their videos, showcasing TikTok’s creative possibilities. GloRilla’s own post promoting the song has accumulated over 1.3 million views and 67,000 likes, driving even more engagement.

Meanwhile, “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” is also making waves, generating nearly 34,000 creator videos and reaching #6 on the Viral 50 chart. Fans have embraced the track with viral dances, and even pop icon Taylor Swift joined in, sharing a TikTok video featuring the song. Swift’s post skyrocketed, amassing over 28.6 million views and 5 million likes within four days.

Advertisement

GloRilla’s latest successes build on her previous viral achievements, cementing her influence in shaping TikTok trends and reinforcing the platform’s pivotal role in music discovery. With these chart-topping tracks, GloRilla continues to dominate TikTok, making her one of the most exciting artists in today’s digital music scene.