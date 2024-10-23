Jeymes Samuel Releases Official Music Video for ‘Nazarene’ from The Book of Clarence

BAFTA and multi-NAACP Image Award-winning filmmaker Jeymes Samuel has unveiled the official music video for “Nazarene,” a captivating track from his new film, The Book of Clarence. The video was directed by Samuel himself, on location in London, England, and highlights the artistic vision behind his second feature film. The song, written and produced by Samuel, is now available via GENEVA CLUB/Roc Nation.

“The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind,” shares Jeymes Samuel. “There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie – it was all an amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on the soundtrack and the song ‘Nazarene.’ Collaborating with Pino Palladino (bass), James Poyser (piano) and Andre ‘Dre’ Harris (drums) was so dope, I loved getting these legends on the same song.”

Nazarene is part of the highly anticipated The Book of Clarence soundtrack, which features an impressive lineup of artists including Jay-Z, Jorge Ben Jor, Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Kid Cudi, Adekunle Gold, Jorja Smith, Yemi Alade, and more. Additional details about the soundtrack will be revealed soon.

The Book of Clarence, written, produced, and directed by Samuel, reimagines the classic biblical epic through the lens of Clarence, played by LaKeith Stanfield. The film follows Clarence, a streetwise man seeking a better life for himself and his family. His journey toward redemption, faith, and purpose is set against the backdrop of the Messiah’s rise, as Clarence risks everything to carve his own path.

The soundtrack, featuring new music by some of the biggest names in music, further elevates Samuel’s bold storytelling, making The Book of Clarence a must-watch film.