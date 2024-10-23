LeBron James and his son Bronny are now facing legal trouble off the court. According to TMZ Sports, both LeBron and Bronny have been named in a lawsuit stemming from a car accident that allegedly occurred in 2022.

Who are the plaintiffs? Not sure if they’re Lakers fans but their names are April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, who claim that LeBron and Bronny collided with their vehicle on November 13, 2022, while driving on the highway. The lawsuit alleges that both Lopez and McGillen sustained injuries that required medical treatment as a result of the accident. Additionally, they assert that the damage caused to their car has significantly reduced its value. Lopez and McGillen are seeking unspecified damages in their lawsuit against the NBA stars.

Understandably, neither LeBron nor Bronny, nor the plaintiffs, have made any public statements since the lawsuit became public. The legal documents were reportedly filed on Tuesday, October 22. The timing of the lawsuit is notable, given that LeBron and Bronny were making history on the same day by playing together during a regular-season NBA game. They shared the court for about four minutes in the second quarter, marking a significant moment in NBA history, despite the legal cloud now surrounding them.

Get this, as the case unfolds, the impact of the lawsuit remains to be seen. Many fans are eager to see how this legal matter will play out and how it may affect the James family. Regardless, LeBron and Bronny’s debut on the court together remains a memorable milestone for the NBA.