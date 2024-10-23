Erik and Lyle Menendez are just days away from a possible recommendation of new sentencing for their past crimes. Still, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón says the brothers are not considered a danger to society.

“Based on everything that I know, I don’t believe that they are,” Gascón said to PEOPLE in an interview. “Quite frankly, they probably haven’t been for a very long time, if they ever were. I think this is not like they were going around killing people or robbing people on the street.”

He added that the decision would come by the end of the week after speaking with internal government units. “That also plays a role. Because they’re not just sort of an agnostic presenter. They’re going to be presenting what they think should be the outcome. I expect one will be saying, ‘No relief,’ one will be saying, ‘Yes, provide relief,’ and I’ll evaluate both of them.”

Advertisement

After the recommendation, a final decision will have to be made by a judge.

Just cause the District Attorney doesn’t see them as a threat, Gascón notes some in his office do not believe the molestation claims the Menendez Brothers presented as reasons they killed their parents. “There are some people in my office that believe that there is no evidence of molestation. I don’t agree with that, but that’s certainly the position that some people have taken, and they believe that they should stay in prison the rest of their life.”

You can read the full interview here.