NBA Debuts ‘The HEIST II’ Film to Celebrate the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The NBA has officially premiered The HEIST II, which is now available across all NBA social and digital platforms. The film celebrates the upcoming 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, which kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 12, with a thrilling doubleheader. The action begins with the New York Knicks facing the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

The HEIST II, set again in Las Vegas, picks up where last season’s campaign left off. It opens with reigning NBA Cup Champion Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, who is seen guarding the coveted NBA Cup trophy in his penthouse suite. Unbeknownst to Davis, five NBA All-Stars—Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, and Jamal Murray—are plotting to steal the trophy.

The film features Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Imperioli reprising his role as the heist’s mastermind, joined this time by award-winning actress Rosario Dawson. As the All-Stars employ elaborate decoys and disguises and even swim through the Bellagio Fountain, Dawson and Imperioli stay two steps ahead, swiping the trophy and leaving the players with no choice but to compete for it once again.

The HEIST II sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting NBA Cup season.