Of course, Barack Obama knows the bars about mom’s spaghetti. In Detroit, former president Obama was introduced by Eminem, who he stated set a perfect stage for him. How else could he open his speech? With “Lose Yourself” bars.

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy; there’s vomit on his sweater already….

Obama raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself," after being introduced by the rapper at a rally for Harris in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/MqXJzplZPY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

After dropping bars, Obama spoke to the people of Detroit and Michigan, urging them to get out and vote in the upcoming election. Obama emphasized the sharp contrast between Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a clear plan to address rising costs and the needs of everyday Americans, and Donald Trump, whom Obama described as increasingly unstable with a track record of prioritizing tax cuts for billionaires.

His remarks follow a rally in Wisconsin earlier today alongside Governor Tim Walz. Obama is crisscrossing the country to energize voters ahead of Election Day. With high stakes in this election, Obama is focused on mobilizing the electorate to support the Harris-Walz ticket.

“The choice is clear,” Obama said. “We need a leader who is ready for the job, not someone who thrives on chaos and only talks about problems without offering real solutions.”

Obama’s speeches have been central to efforts to galvanize voters in key battleground states as the Harris-Walz campaign pushes to secure its path to the White House. With crucial issues like the economy, healthcare, and democracy on the line, Obama stressed the importance of participating in this pivotal election.