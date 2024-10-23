Photo by Remy Steinegger

Bill Gates is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking with The New York Times, Gates revealed a $50 million donation to a nonprofit that is assisting Harris’ presidential campaign.

The donation was initially planned to be kept silent. In private phone calls, Gates expressed concern about what Trump’s presidency could look like, noting he was happy with the Biden-Harris administration’s work on climate change.

In a statement to The Times, Gates did not specifically address the donation but noted, ” This election is different.”

“I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world,” Gates said. “I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.”