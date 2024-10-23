Screen Shot 2024 10 22 at 6.45.28 PM

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and one-time personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has been ordered to liquidate his assets to satisfy a $143 million defamation lawsuit brought by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss. The federal judge’s ruling comes after the duo won the case last year, stemming from Giuliani’s false accusations that they were involved in rigging the 2020 election in Georgia.

In a ruling handed down by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman, Giuliani has been instructed to turn over a range of personal assets, including his luxury Manhattan penthouse and various valuables, within the next seven days. This ruling allows Freeman and Moss to begin collecting on the damages they were awarded in 2022.

The judge’s order stipulates that Giuliani’s assets, which include cash accounts, jewelry, legal claims for unpaid attorneys’ fees, and his interest in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment, be placed under the control of a receiver for liquidation. The purpose is to ensure the sale of these items is conducted swiftly while maximizing their value.

Advertisement

Among the high-profile items Giuliani must relinquish are his New York City penthouse, valued at $5.7 million, a collection of luxury watches—some gifted by his grandfather and the French president—a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, a signed Reggie Jackson photograph, and a 1980 Mercedes that once belonged to actress Lauren Bacall. These unique and valuable possessions are set to be sold in order to satisfy the judgment.

However, not all of Giuliani’s assets are currently subject to the liquidation. His three New York Yankees World Series rings, which his son Andrew Giuliani claims were gifted to him, have been excluded from the order pending further litigation. Similarly, the decision regarding Giuliani’s Florida condo, also contested by Freeman and Moss, will be addressed at a later date.

A key aspect of Giuliani’s defense involves a claim for $2 million in unpaid legal fees from the Trump campaign, stemming from his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. The outcome of that claim could influence the extent of his financial liability.

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who were thrust into the national spotlight by Giuliani’s false accusations, filed the lawsuit after enduring harassment and threats. The court’s ruling serves as a significant step in holding Giuliani accountable for the defamation and emotional distress caused by his claims of election fraud.

Giuliani’s legal and financial troubles continue to mount as he faces increasing pressure to pay the hefty damages awarded in this landmark defamation case.