The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their 2024-2025 season in style, securing a 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA Opening Night. This win marked their first Opening Night victory in six years, fueled by a dominant performance from Anthony Davis and an exciting piece of NBA history.

Davis posted a monstrous stat line, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. This was his 15th game as a Laker with 35+ points and 15+ rebounds, tying him with Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-most in team history. The Lakers have won 13 of those 15 games when Davis has put up such numbers.

The Lakers trailed early in the second quarter after Julius Randle hit a three-pointer to give Minnesota a 26-24 lead. However, a 21-3 run by the Lakers in just five minutes turned the game around, giving them control for the rest of the contest.

AD COMING THROUGH 💪 pic.twitter.com/pxEAK6lYOM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 23, 2024

In his 22nd season, LeBron James amade NBA history by playing alongside his son, Bronny James, in an official game. The father-son duo shared a memorable moment, capping off the night with a handshake as the Lakers sealed the win. LeBron finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Despite the loss, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points and five three-pointers. New additions Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo combined for 26 points in their debuts, while Rudy Gobert contributed a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

First-year head coach JJ Redick earned his first career win and celebrated with a water bottle shower from his players in the locker room.