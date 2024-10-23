In a moment destined for the history books, LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. It happened during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener when LeBron went to the bench midway through the second quarter, sat beside his son, and shared a few final words of advice.

“You about ready?” LeBron asked. “Mm-hmm,” Bronny responded. LeBron then encouraged his son, telling him to play carefree and not worry about mistakes, just to give it his all.

With four minutes left in the first half, the two walked to the scorer’s table and checked into the game together, sharing the court for two minutes and 41 seconds. During that time, LeBron set up a drive-and-kick to Bronny for a three-point attempt, which had the crowd at Crypto.com Arena buzzing, but the shot rimmed out.

While the father-son duo didn’t connect on the play, the moment will be the first of many throughout the season. LeBron reflected on the historic milestone, expressing how much it meant to him to work alongside his son after years of sacrificing family time for his NBA career. “This is one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten from the man above,” LeBron said.

Bronny, meanwhile, described the experience as unforgettable, particularly the walk to the scorer’s table. “That’s a crazy moment that I’ll never forget,” he shared.

Adding to the significance, MLB legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr., the first father and son to play together in baseball, were courtside to witness the historic night. They shared a moment with the James family before the game, bringing together two generations of father-son sports icons.