Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Shaquille O’Neal Joins Kevin Hart and Lisa Leslie in New DraftKings NBA Commercial

October 23, 2024
Shawn Grant

DraftKings’ latest NBA commercial debuted yesterday brings basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal to the screen alongside comedian Kevin Hart and former WNBA star Lisa “The Dominant” Leslie. The 30-second national ad showcases DraftKings’ player prop offerings, from first buckets to points.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

As Shaq lights up the screen with his co-stars, fans are in for a treat, and a surprise moment awaits at the end of the commercial. The campaign also highlights exciting promotions for the NBA season, including an offer where new customers who bet $5 receive $200 instantly in bonus bets, plus a daily pregame NBA player prop boost for all eligible customers.

DraftKings’ latest campaign will excite basketball fans as they gear up for the new season.

Advertisement