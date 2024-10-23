DraftKings’ latest NBA commercial debuted yesterday brings basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal to the screen alongside comedian Kevin Hart and former WNBA star Lisa “The Dominant” Leslie. The 30-second national ad showcases DraftKings’ player prop offerings, from first buckets to points.

As Shaq lights up the screen with his co-stars, fans are in for a treat, and a surprise moment awaits at the end of the commercial. The campaign also highlights exciting promotions for the NBA season, including an offer where new customers who bet $5 receive $200 instantly in bonus bets, plus a daily pregame NBA player prop boost for all eligible customers.

DraftKings’ latest campaign will excite basketball fans as they gear up for the new season.

