One of the most expensive pieces of sports history was sold in an auction yesterday for a whopping $4.39 million; Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani’s 50/50 home run ball.

Bidding on the Golden Auctions’ item ended yesterday, with the final amount fetching more than an entire $1 million more than Mark McGwire’s 70th HR ball from 1998, which was the highest ball sold at the time at $3 million.

The winning offer was $3.6 million, but including the 22-percent buyer’s premium, it reached a $4,392,000 price tag. The identity of the new owner of the most expensive ball has yet to be unveiled.

Ohtani reached the major accomplishment against the Miami Marlins on September 19 in their 20-4 win and despite an ongoing legal battle among fans over who actually owned the ball, Goldin was able to reach an agreement with all parties involved to move forward with the auction.