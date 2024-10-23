Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: WR DeAndre Hopkins Traded to KC Chiefs

October 23, 2024
Shawn Grant

The Kansas City Chiefs always find a way. With his receivers all in injured status, the champs have pulled off a trade to bring star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to catch balls from Patrick Mahomes.


According to Ian Rapaport, Hopkins will be traded to the Chiefs for a 5th-round pick that can become a 4th. Additional details are unknown. The Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

