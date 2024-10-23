The entire baseball community is saddened after the news was confirmed that famed Dodger pitcher Fernando Venezuela passed away yesterday(October 22). He was 63 years old.

The Cy Young Award winner died in a Los Angeles hospital, but there have been no details given about the cause of his death.

Venezuela, who gained famed with the Dodgers after being signed to the team as a rookie in 1979 and made his Major League debut in the 1980 season. Known as “El Toro” on the mound, Fernando created a frenzy among Dodger fans known as “Fernandomania” in his rookie season. Venezuela won his first eight starts (five of them shutouts) and finished with a record of 13–7 and had a 2.48 ERA. Even though the season was shortened by a player’s strike, the Dodgers won the World Series that year and Venezuela became the first, and only, player to win both Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season. Venezuela was an All Star in his first six full seasons and threw a no-hitter against St. Louis in 1990.

The Mexico-born All-Star became a Spanish-speaking announcer for the Dodgers for over 20 years, but left his position earlier this month “to focus on his health.”

The Dodgers President Stan Kasten issued a statement about his passing, saying, “On behalf of the Dodgers organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando.” He went on to say, “He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes. He galvanized the fanbase with the Fernandomania season of 1981and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player, but as a broadcaster. he has left all of us too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that MLB would honor Venezuela in Game 1 of the World Series, which starts Friday in Los Angeles against the New York Yankees.