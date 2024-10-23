While campaigning in Detroit, former President Donald Trump dissed the city, stating that the country would resemble the Midwestern town under a Kamala Harris presidency. You can hear it below:

Trump in Detroit: The whole country will be like Detroit if Kamala Harris is your president pic.twitter.com/KW3nqtuSd9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Enter Stevie Wonder who was in Motown for his Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart tour and he issued a response: “I just gotta say for the record, I don’t like nobody talking bad about Detroit.”

According to Billboard, Wonder then led the crowd in a chant of “Don’t cha do it!” as a warning to Trump.

Stevie Wonder has announced another date for his Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart tour, with a final stop in Chicago on Saturday, November 2, at the United Center. The 25-time GRAMMY Award winner, whose accolades include an Academy Award and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, will now deliver 11 powerful performances across the U.S. in October and November 2024.

This eleventh show comes during a pivotal election season, with Wonder using his platform to inspire “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, and peace over war.” As a gesture of appreciation, he will offer complimentary tickets to community members already contributing to healing the nation’s “broken heart.”

The tour, produced by Wonder Productions and promoted by AEG Presents in partnership with Free Lunch, launched at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Other stops include New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before concluding in Chicago.

Fans can also listen to Wonder’s latest single, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” which echoes the themes of his upcoming performances.