Ten-Year-Old Julius-Raymond Weems IV Nails Broadway Debut with His Role of Lil Marlon in MJ the Musical

The excitement in the air is palpable as ten-year-old Julius-Raymond Weems IV, affectionately known as J.R. as he stepped into his role as Little Marlon last night in the Broadway musical MJ.

J.R.’s journey to this prestigious role is nothing short of extraordinary. Not only is he taking on the mantle of one of music history’s most significant figures, but he is also doing so at an age when many kids are just starting to discover their passions. With a background that includes viral dance videos and voiceover work, J.R. has proven himself to be a multifaceted artist. His viral dance to Beyoncé’s “Bigger” showcased his exceptional talent, gaining millions of views and propelling him into the spotlight.

In MJ the Musical, audiences can expect to see J.R. embody the energy and spirit of Marlon through a combination of dynamic dance moves and heartfelt performance. “This is Michael Jackson! The legend himself!” J.R. exclaimed in a recent interview.

“I’ve learned so much during rehearsals and preparing for my debut. It’s taught me to respect this role and understand the responsibility that comes with it. Being part of this production is such a special opportunity, and I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

J.R.’s casting also underscores the importance of diversity in theater. His appointment as a young Black actor playing a Black icon reflects the ongoing efforts within the industry to create more inclusive opportunities. J.R. hopes to inspire other young performers of color to pursue their dreams fearlessly, emphasizing that hard work and determination can lead to incredible achievements. As he navigates the challenges of balancing a Broadway career with being a typical ten-year-old, J.R. remains grounded and focused on his dreams.

“The schedule can be tough, but I’m living my dream every day, so that makes it all worth it!” he shared, exemplifying a maturity beyond his years.

Last night he put on an amazing performance and naturally embodied his role. Fans of the Broadway musical can expect to witness a captivating performance that not only honors the legacy of Michael Jackson but also showcases the talent of a new generation.

With his dedication and passion, J.R. is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the world of entertainment. For more on Julius follow him on Instagram here and check out more on MJ the Musical here.