As we knew Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign would, they pounced all over the recent news about Trump reportedly admiring “Hitler’s generals.”

First off, if Trump actually said that, how can ANY AMERICAN VOTE FOR A MAN WHO PRAISES THE GENERALS OF ADOLF HITLER? With respect if you are clueless to who Hitler was, just do the google thing, ask your grand parents, go to a library – you know where they allow you to read books for free – or just ask any human being over the age of 40, and you will learn real quick.

Today Harris sharply criticized Donald Trump on Wednesday, condemning his reported admiration for Adolf Hitler and asserting that the former president seeks “unchecked power.”

Harris’ stern remarks followed recent interviews with Trump’s former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, who disclosed Trump’s past comments about Hitler during his presidency. Speaking from her residence in Washington, D.C., Harris called Trump’s alleged comments deeply alarming.

“It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man responsible for the deaths of six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans,” Harris said.

The VP referenced Kelly’s account, stating, “Yesterday, we learned that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired four-star general, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler. Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution; he wants a military that is loyal to him.”

Get this, Harris’ speech comes less than two weeks before the November 5 presidential election, as early voting has already begun in several states. Harris warned that a second Trump term would be even more dangerous without figures like Kelly to act as guardrails.

“Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable,” Harris stated. “And in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to guard against his worst impulses. Those who once tried to stop him would no longer be there to rein him in.”

Our Vice President concluded with a stark message: “We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question in 13 days will be, what do the American people want?”

In an expected and unconvincing response, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung fired back, calling Harris “a stone-cold loser” whose campaign is “flailing.” He claimed Harris continues to spread “outright lies” and that her rhetoric has fueled “multiple assassination attempts against President Trump.” Cheung went on to label her behavior as “despicable” and claimed it proves she is “wholly unfit for office.”

What’s more, John Kelly, in a separate interview for the Jim Sciutto book The Return of Great Powers, described Trump as meeting the definition of a fascist and warned that a second Trump presidency would resemble dictatorship if unchecked. Kelly recounted Trump once telling him, “Well, but Hitler did some good things.”