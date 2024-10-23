If Cry Me a River was a post, that’s what you might call former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis’ emotional farewell video he shared with his followers before heading to federal prison.

On Tuesday, October 22, Davis was weeping on his Instagram Story, where he provided information about his prison location in Minnesota and his P.O. Box number. With watery eyes and a peace sign, the former basketball star told his 118,000 followers to “be good.”

Glen “Big Baby” Davis posted a farewell message to his fans before heading to prison to serve his 40-month sentence.



He was hit earlier this year for his role in a scheme that defrauded the NBA’s Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. 😳pic.twitter.com/q8iudFruDl — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 22, 2024

How did we get here? In October 2021, Davis was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison after being convicted of defrauding the NBA’s health care benefits plan, along with making false statements and facing multiple fraud charges. As part of his sentence, Davis was also ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution and will serve three years of supervised release. Additionally, he is required to attend financial management courses and undergo mandatory drug treatment, according to ESPN.

The weird scheme in which Davis was involved included 18 other former NBA players, such as Terrence Williams and Keyon Dooling, who were also sentenced for filing fraudulent claims through the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

Get this, throughout the legal process, Davis has consistently maintained his innocence, insisting the accusations against him were untrue. During his trial, he struggled visibly, often burying his face in his hands and reacting with disbelief to the proceedings.

As you would expect, ahead of his sentencing, several of Davis’ peers wrote letters to the court in an effort to reduce his sentence. Among them was ex-Golden State Warriors star and current NBPA executive director Andre Iguodala, who advocated for leniency. “On behalf of all of our NBPA members past and present, I respectfully ask that you consider Glen’s accomplishments and the positive impact he has had on those around him when determining his sentence,” Iguodala wrote. “I recognize the seriousness of this legal matter and appreciate the thoroughness of the judicial process and ask for leniency with these factors in mind.”

Anyways, Davis, who retired from the NBA in 2014, pleaded with the court for mercy, sharing how deeply he had struggled since leaving the game. “When I lost basketball, I lost myself,” he admitted to the judge. “I ask you, your honor, to help me get back to who I am.”