Toosii has returned with the release of his new video, “I Do,” featuring Grammy-winning artist Muni Long. The track, off his recently released project JADED, brings a nostalgic 2000s vibe and is poised to become the next lover’s anthem.

The video stars singer/actor Trevor Jackson and comedian Malik Bazille. Bazille’s character stirs drama between Toosii and his romantic interest. Jackson portrays Muni Long’s love interest as she and Toosii deliver a smooth, melodic duet that showcases their undeniable chemistry. “I Do” made its broadcast debut on BET Jams and BET Soul while also premiering on the Times Square Paramount billboards.