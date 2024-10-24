50 Cent to Drake on Beef Aftermath: ‘Why Did You Lose?’

What did Drake lose in the beef with Kendrick Lamar? If you ask 50 Cent, absolutely nothing. Speaking with Billboard, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper stated he didn’t believe Drake did anything “wack.”

But what about his perception after the beef? It looks solid, according to Fif.

“On some real shit, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well, what did you lose?’” 50 said. “What exactly did he lose, if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a motherfucking thing, man. If that’s the moment, you keep your creative energy in the right place, and keep creating.”

50 Cent Talks Las Vegas Residency, Drake’s Next Move & Reflects on ’07 Sales Battle With Kanye West https://t.co/lOMI4QcyYZ — billboard (@billboard) October 22, 2024

While we’re on Drake. Last week, Young Thug took a moment away from the trial of his life to make a sincere plea straight from the Fulton County jail, urging his friends and hip-hop heavyweights Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin to figure out a way to fix their differences and hopefully their collaborative spirit. That’s deep. Like, he’s facing RICO charges and may never go home, yet he has found time to try to play peacemaker. That’s real.

It all went down Friday when the Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to address the tension that has emerged between the trio, calling for an end to the feud that has cast a shadow over their long-standing friendships.

. @Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 18, 2024

“We all bruddas,” Young Thug wrote, tagging Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin in his message. “Music ain’t the same without us collabin.”

Unless you’ve been under a rock in the Hip-Hop world, the feud, which became public earlier this year with the release of the track “Like That,” has affected not only the hip-hop community but also the deep personal and professional ties these artists have shared.

As we can all agree, Drake, Future, Metro Boomin, and Young Thug Big have shaped the contemporary sound of hip-hop through collaborations that resulted in chart-topping hits and unforgettable projects. Drake and Future famously teamed up for the 2015 mixtape What a Time to Be Alive, while Future and Young Thug followed with their own joint project, Super Slimey, in 2017. Meanwhile, Metro Boomin has been the mastermind behind countless hits for all three artists, producing some of their most iconic tracks.

Despite their successful history, tensions have driven a serious wedge, perhaps unrepairable, between those involved. Fans have certainly felt the absence of their collaborations. Thug’s call for peace comes as he faces serious legal battles concerning his ongoing RICO case, which could result in a lengthy prison sentence. While Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin have each shown their support for Young Thug during his legal struggles, Future and Metro have been noticeably distant from Drake recently, both voicing dissatisfaction with the Toronto rapper.

What ya’ll think? Is Thugger right or should they all stand on business and go their separate ways?